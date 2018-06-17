Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00011710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, OTCBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00587414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00258023 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048041 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093801 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DDEX, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.