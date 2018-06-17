Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Trimmed by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,373 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Semtech worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Semtech by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 396,920 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 296,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,201,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $502,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,264.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen M. Antle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $388,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,562,411 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Semtech opened at $50.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

