CorVel (CRVL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CorVel earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2567356937373 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel traded up $0.05, reaching $51.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 95,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,943. CorVel has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $143.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

In other CorVel news, VP Michael Saverien sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,623.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $328,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,473. 50.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.