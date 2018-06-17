Corvus Gold (CORVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Corvus Gold opened at $2.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.