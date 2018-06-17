ValuEngine Upgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to “Hold”

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 26th.

CRVS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.13, hitting $13.10, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 140,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -2.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

