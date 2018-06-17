Cotiviti (COTV) & Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cotiviti (NYSE: COTV) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Cotiviti alerts:

This table compares Cotiviti and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotiviti 22.39% 12.68% 6.56% Alliance Data Systems 10.44% 61.30% 3.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Cotiviti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cotiviti and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotiviti $678.66 million 5.46 $138.20 million $1.42 28.07 Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.67 $788.70 million $18.28 12.71

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cotiviti. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cotiviti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cotiviti has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cotiviti and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotiviti 0 4 5 0 2.56 Alliance Data Systems 1 8 11 0 2.50

Cotiviti presently has a consensus target price of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $264.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Cotiviti.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cotiviti does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Cotiviti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider. It also provides analytics and support services, including anti-fraud, waste, and abuse analytics to identify abnormal patterns in coding and billing practices; surveillance and longitudinal analytics; and claims history analytics to identify areas for direct interaction, as well as to identify policy and program changes that can enhance future payment accuracy. The company was formerly known as Connolly Superholdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. in September 2015. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cotiviti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotiviti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.