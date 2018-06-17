Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Covalent Partners LLC

Covalent Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,698,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $1,673,622.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,550. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. MED upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

