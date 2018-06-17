Covington Capital Management Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total value of $617,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,148.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.07.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,141.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

