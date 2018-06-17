CQS Cayman LP Takes Position in Community Health Systems (CYH)

CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. CQS Cayman LP owned 0.23% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

Community Health Systems traded up $0.13, reaching $4.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,275. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $512.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.