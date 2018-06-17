CRA International (CRAI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CRA International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0152332080165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRA International opened at $53.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. CRA International has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $428.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. CRA International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $173,908.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,010.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $526,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,546.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.