CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $526,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,546.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $173,908.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,010.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRA International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,898 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CRA International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International traded up $0.40, hitting $54.95, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 81,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,767. The company has a market cap of $443.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. CRA International has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. CRA International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CRA International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

