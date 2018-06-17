BidaskClub Upgrades Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) to Buy

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

BREW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BREW traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 300,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,485. The stock has a market cap of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.21 and a beta of 0.46. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

