Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, Crane's shares have outperformed the industry by a huge margin. The company is also enjoying bullish analyst attention, as the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 has moved north over the past couple of months. Crane's emerging track record, robust earnings growth profile and cash generation indicate a bright future for the company. Going forward, the company expects to gain from solid organic growth potential, tax cuts and its repositioning initiatives. The Crane Currency buyout will strengthen the company’s foothold in the currency and payments market, and will be accretive to earnings this year itself. However, the company faces a complex and competitive environment, and is thus vulnerable to adverse trade regulations and uncertain economic conditions.”

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, March 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.89.

Crane stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crane has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Crane had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,264,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $29,286,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Crane by 439.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 220,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crane by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $13,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

