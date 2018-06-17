Cream (CRM) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $457,971.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.73 or 0.04103910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.01400390 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00086505 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.