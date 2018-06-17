BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($69.23) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,600 ($74.56) to GBX 5,850 ($77.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,650 ($75.22) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,720 ($76.15) to GBX 5,340 ($71.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,610 ($74.69) to GBX 5,185 ($69.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 5,000 ($66.57) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,432.81 ($72.33).

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 3,694 ($49.18) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($54.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($75.14).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($53.56), for a total transaction of £40,230 ($53,561.44). Also, insider Jerome Abelman sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,092 ($54.48), for a total transaction of £421,598.76 ($561,308.43). Insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $99,795,847 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

