Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) received a $35.00 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,076 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,988,835.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,083 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $43,255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.