GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Set at $15.00 by Credit Suisse Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.31 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of GameStop traded up $1.11, hitting $13.96, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 13,142,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $156,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

