Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 480 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 480 ($6.39) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 470 ($6.26) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.86) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.06) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.46) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.19 ($5.59).

Shares of Glencore opened at GBX 381.30 ($5.08) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.55).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

