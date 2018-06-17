Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €42.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SZG. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.68 ($50.78).

Salzgitter opened at €43.23 ($50.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

