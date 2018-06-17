Credit Suisse Group Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. OTR Global assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of TJX Companies traded up $0.61, reaching $95.17, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,363. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,356,715.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

