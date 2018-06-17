Creditbit 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,328.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Creditbit has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $8,328.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.04061320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008973 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001377 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00050878 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,690,934 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

