Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8138575252222 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

CRESY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,636. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.