CrevaCoin Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on May 25th. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. CrevaCoin has a market cap of $4,954.00 and $296.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrevaCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000249 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008894 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CrevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrevaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.