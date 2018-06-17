CrevaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4,814.00 (CRYPTO:CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. CrevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,814.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008822 BTC.

About CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin (CREVA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

