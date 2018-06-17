ValuEngine Lowers Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) to Sell

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CWGL stock remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.45%.

In other Crimson Wine Group news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,114.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,379 shares of company stock worth $1,617,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

