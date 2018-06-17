Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $1.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $3.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $91.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Crispr Therapeutics opened at $59.31 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.99.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 222,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $11,137,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,431. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

