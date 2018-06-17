Criteo (CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Group

Vertical Group downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Criteo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Criteo opened at $29.29 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Criteo has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.08 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $1,550,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Criteo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 37.1% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 144.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 896,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

