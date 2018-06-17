Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) is one of 14 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Destination XL Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Destination XL Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 369 1851 1862 49 2.39

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $467.98 million -$18.82 million -6.73 Destination XL Group Competitors $8.05 billion $540.81 million 48.92

Destination XL Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -3.35% -14.81% -4.21% Destination XL Group Competitors 4.40% 17.86% 8.20%

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL brands. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. As of March 23, 2018, Destination XL Group, Inc. operated 342 store locations in the United States; London, England; and Toronto, Canada, as well as through its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

