Reviewing Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance (NASDAQ: CMFN) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance 54.18% 8.13% 4.52% Golub Capital BDC 58.88% 8.11% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CM Finance and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than CM Finance.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CM Finance pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CM Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CM Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CM Finance has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CM Finance and Golub Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $31.01 million 4.06 $23.57 million $1.15 8.00 Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.01 $82.28 million $1.25 14.75

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CM Finance. CM Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats CM Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of debt and equity investments in 22 portfolio companies. It invests in unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans, with an emphasis on floating rate debt. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments.CM Investment Partners LLC is an external investment advisor of the Company.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

