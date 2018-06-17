Critical Analysis: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) versus First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNK) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Connecticut Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Community Bancorp 3 6 2 0 1.91

First Connecticut Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.72, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 3.71 $16.18 million $1.32 19.66 New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 3.13 $466.20 million $0.81 14.20

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Connecticut Bancorp. New York Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Connecticut Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Connecticut Bancorp 14.85% 8.07% 0.72% New York Community Bancorp 26.12% 6.81% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats First Connecticut Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

