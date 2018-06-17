Reviewing Iteris (ITI) and Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vocera Communications has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vocera Communications and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86 Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vocera Communications presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Iteris has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 83.97%. Given Iteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Vocera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -7.42% -5.95% -3.43% Iteris -3.40% -10.29% -6.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vocera Communications and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 5.34 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -97.20 Iteris $103.73 million 1.59 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -124.00

Iteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vocera Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats Iteris on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

