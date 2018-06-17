Head to Head Contrast: Acacia Research (ACTG) & Finjan (FNJN)

Finjan (NASDAQ: FNJN) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Finjan has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A 101.37% 49.90% Acacia Research 1.66% 42.95% 39.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finjan and Acacia Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $50.48 million 1.64 $22.81 million $0.35 8.54 Acacia Research $65.40 million 3.41 $22.18 million $2.97 1.48

Finjan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finjan and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acacia Research 1 0 1 0 2.00

Finjan presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.22%. Acacia Research has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Finjan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finjan is more favorable than Acacia Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Finjan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Finjan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Acacia Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,550 license agreements and 193 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

