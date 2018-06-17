Critical Analysis: MYR Group (MYRG) & Primoris Services (PRIM)

MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primoris Services has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Primoris Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.77% 6.06% 2.84% Primoris Services 2.81% 9.50% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and Primoris Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $1.40 billion 0.43 $21.15 million $0.81 45.05 Primoris Services $2.38 billion 0.61 $72.35 million $1.15 24.48

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than MYR Group. Primoris Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Primoris Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of MYR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Primoris Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primoris Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MYR Group does not pay a dividend. Primoris Services pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MYR Group and Primoris Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Primoris Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

MYR Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Primoris Services has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Primoris Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than MYR Group.

Summary

Primoris Services beats MYR Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries. Its services include construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems; and emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments. The Power segment offer a range of engineering, procurement, and construction services, including project delivery, turnkey construction, retrofits, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance for entities in the petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment provides a range of services comprising pipeline construction, pipeline maintenance, pipeline facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment offers utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation services. The Civil segment undertakes highway and bridge construction, airport runway and taxiway construction, demolition, heavy earthwork, soil stabilization, mass excavation, and drainage projects. The company also offers process and product engineering services. It serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.