Head to Head Survey: Grana y Montero (GRAM) & Sterling Construction (STRL)

Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) and Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grana y Montero has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Construction has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Grana y Montero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Sterling Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Grana y Montero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sterling Construction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grana y Montero and Sterling Construction’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero $1.93 billion 0.24 -$40.71 million N/A N/A Sterling Construction $957.96 million 0.37 $11.61 million $0.55 23.73

Sterling Construction has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grana y Montero.

Profitability

This table compares Grana y Montero and Sterling Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero -3.69% -7.63% -2.50% Sterling Construction 1.59% 13.26% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grana y Montero and Sterling Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Construction 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sterling Construction has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Sterling Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Construction is more favorable than Grana y Montero.

Summary

Sterling Construction beats Grana y Montero on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grana y Montero Company Profile

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; Ancón – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la República in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco ? Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures. This segment primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers. Its Residential Construction segment undertakes construction projects, such as concrete foundations for single-family homes. This segment serves home builders. The company was formerly known as Oakhurst Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Construction Company, Inc. in November 2001. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

