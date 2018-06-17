Critical Comparison: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) vs. Cray (CRAY)

Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cray and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray -33.80% -7.55% -5.31% Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Cray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cray has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cray and Super Micro Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray 0 0 4 0 3.00 Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14

Cray currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cray is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cray and Super Micro Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cray $392.51 million 2.69 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -25.74 Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.50 $69.32 million $1.34 19.22

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Cray on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cray

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of Cray XC series supercomputers, including Cray XC40, Cray XC50, and Cray XC50-AC; Cray CS series supercomputers comprises Cray CS500 and Cray CS-Storm; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class big data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising cray clusterstor storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator, a DataWarp technology that addresses a problem experienced by supercomputing customers. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. Cray Inc. sells its products through direct sales force and a partner network of global and regional resellers. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

