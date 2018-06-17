Varonis Systems (VRNS) and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Head to Head Survey

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR alerts:

This table compares UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR $1.60 billion 7.96 $118.31 million $0.32 71.31 Varonis Systems $217.36 million 10.56 -$13.69 million ($0.50) -159.60

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -7.75% -17.00% -7.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Varonis Systems 0 2 11 0 2.85

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $70.85, indicating a potential downside of 11.22%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to superstores and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for every user on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention; and Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in multiple metadata dimensions and provides business and IT personnel with actionable intelligence about data. Varonis Systems, Inc. also provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; DatAnswers that provides secure, relevant, and timely search functionality for enterprise data; and DatAnywhere provides its customers' employees hybrid-cloud experience using its existing storage infrastructure. The company sells its products and services through a global network of distributors and Value Added Resellers. It serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.