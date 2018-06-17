Contrasting CM Finance (CMFN) and Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS:TGRVF)

Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS: TGRVF) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Tian Ge Interactiv does not pay a dividend. CM Finance pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Tian Ge Interactiv has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and CM Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ge Interactiv $125.62 million 8.12 $35.09 million N/A N/A CM Finance $31.01 million 4.06 $23.57 million $1.15 8.00

Tian Ge Interactiv has higher revenue and earnings than CM Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ge Interactiv N/A N/A N/A CM Finance 54.18% 8.13% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tian Ge Interactiv and CM Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ge Interactiv 0 0 0 0 N/A CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CM Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CM Finance beats Tian Ge Interactiv on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of debt and equity investments in 22 portfolio companies. It invests in unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans, with an emphasis on floating rate debt. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments.CM Investment Partners LLC is an external investment advisor of the Company.

