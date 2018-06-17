Critical Contrast: Enel Americas (ENIA) vs. Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) and Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enel Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.25% 10.60% 3.62% Enel Americas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enel Americas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Americas has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 2.91 $148.95 million $0.58 16.59 Enel Americas $10.54 billion 1.01 $709.04 million N/A N/A

Enel Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Summary

Enel Americas beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a generating capacity of 1,050 MW; solar energy facilities with a generating capacity of 40 MW; and thermal energy facilities with a generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 265,000 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 160,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

