Critical Contrast: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) versus TrueCar (TRUE)

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 40.03% 27.74% 24.62% TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 14.00 $15.93 billion $6.16 31.79 TrueCar $323.15 million 3.36 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -39.89

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 1 2 38 1 2.93 TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $218.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $14.84, indicating a potential upside of 37.82%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats TrueCar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

