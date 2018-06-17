Critical Contrast: IHS Markit (INFO) versus 21Vianet Group (VNET)

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $3.60 billion 5.52 $416.90 million $1.68 30.24 21Vianet Group $521.45 million 1.85 -$118.76 million ($0.24) -36.00

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12% 21Vianet Group -18.29% 0.85% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IHS Markit and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 3 9 0 2.62 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

IHS Markit presently has a consensus target price of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Risk & Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit beats 21Vianet Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, and route optimization services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 29,080 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

