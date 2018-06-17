Critical Contrast: Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) & Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) and Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts -1.08% 6.46% 2.27% Wyndham Worldwide 13.78% 94.96% 6.21%

Dividends

Wyndham Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Playa Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $559.54 million 2.10 -$240,000.00 $0.38 28.08 Wyndham Worldwide $5.08 billion 2.13 $871.00 million $5.50 19.72

Wyndham Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Worldwide has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wyndham Worldwide 1 3 6 0 2.50

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 39.80%. Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus target price of $134.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Wyndham Worldwide.

Summary

Wyndham Worldwide beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts comprising 6,130 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels. This segment operates approximately 8,422 franchised hotels and 728,000 hotel rooms. The Destination Network segment provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. This segment operates vacation exchange network with approximately 3.9 million members. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; and provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, as well as offers property management services at resorts. The company offers its hospitality services and products under the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club, and WorldMark by Wyndham. Wyndham Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

