Critical Comparison: Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) & Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Under Armour Inc Class A and Sequential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc Class A 14 14 3 0 1.65 Sequential Brands Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Under Armour Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $15.04, suggesting a potential downside of 35.20%. Sequential Brands Group has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Under Armour Inc Class A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Under Armour Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Under Armour Inc Class A has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour Inc Class A and Sequential Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc Class A $4.98 billion 2.07 -$48.26 million $0.19 122.16 Sequential Brands Group $167.46 million 0.71 -$185.71 million $0.44 4.23

Under Armour Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Sequential Brands Group. Sequential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour Inc Class A and Sequential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc Class A -1.51% 4.32% 2.16% Sequential Brands Group -112.42% 5.81% 2.05%

Summary

Under Armour Inc Class A beats Sequential Brands Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

