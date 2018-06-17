Vail Resorts (MTN) versus Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Head to Head Contrast

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Entertainment and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $281.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Golden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Golden Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 0.12% 1.45% 0.45% Vail Resorts 20.23% 15.91% 7.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $509.81 million 1.62 $2.17 million $0.34 88.74 Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.97 $210.55 million $5.22 54.06

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment. Vail Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Golden Entertainment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. The Casinos segment owns and operates 8 resort casino properties, including The Stratosphere that offers 2,430 hotel rooms, 748 slots, 42 table games, a race and sports book, 15 restaurants, 2 rooftop pools, a fitness center, and retail shops and entertainment facilities; Arizona Charlie's Decatur with 260 hotel rooms, 1,037 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 6 restaurants, and a 300 seat bingo parlor; and Arizona Charlie's Boulder with 300 hotel rooms, 839 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 4 restaurants, and a 450-seat bingo parlor, as well as recreational vehicle park (RV) with 220 RV hook-up sites in Las Vegas, Nevada. This segments also operates the Aquarius with 1,900 hotel rooms, 1,232 slots, 33 table games, and 10 restaurants in Laughlin, Nevada; Pahrump casinos with 419 slots, 8 table games, a race and sports book, a 200-seat bingo facility, and a bowling center, as well as 70 hotel rooms; Gold Town Casino with 226 slots and a 100-seat bingo facility; and Lakeside Casino & RV Park with 188 slots and 160 RV hook-up sites in Pahrump, Nevada; and Rocky Gap with 665 slots, 17 table games, 2 casino bars, 3 restaurants, a spa, and the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, as well as 200 hotel rooms and an event and conference center in Flintstone, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

