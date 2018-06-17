Analyzing Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) & ViaSat (VSAT)

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and ViaSat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $332.03 million 0.91 $15.56 million $0.18 21.56 ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.40 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -75.57

Ceragon Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 5.23% 12.82% 6.39% ViaSat -4.22% -2.56% -1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceragon Networks and ViaSat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33 ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.57%. ViaSat has a consensus price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given ViaSat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViaSat is more favorable than Ceragon Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ViaSat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats ViaSat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, IP-20G, IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

