Financial Analysis: NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) versus Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: NGS) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock $67.69 million 4.27 $19.85 million $0.11 200.91 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 2.92 $2.10 million $0.20 65.60

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NCS Multistage. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 31.19% 0.60% 0.50% NCS Multistage 3.06% 2.90% 2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 4 0 3.00 NCS Multistage 0 1 6 1 3.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 323.83%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 87.28%. Given Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

