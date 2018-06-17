Critical Review: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) & Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE: SMFG) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.69% 6.76% 0.39% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 33.88% 20.56% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $52.05 billion 1.11 $6.61 billion $1.01 8.12 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $468.15 million 5.60 $153.25 million $2.86 16.77

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The company's Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The company's Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, it offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. Further, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered bank services, fiduciary, and ancillary services. Additionally, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines (ATMs); personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, and Switzerland, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

