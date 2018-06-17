W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) vs. Chemours (CC) Head to Head Review

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co 0.68% 73.16% 8.11% Chemours 13.79% 107.89% 12.09%

Dividends

W. R. Grace & Co pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. W. R. Grace & Co pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemours pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemours is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemours has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Chemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co $1.72 billion 2.87 $11.20 million $3.40 21.53 Chemours $6.18 billion 1.42 $746.00 million $3.82 12.95

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace & Co. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Grace & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for W. R. Grace & Co and Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co 0 0 9 0 3.00 Chemours 0 3 7 0 2.70

W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus price target of $81.56, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Chemours has a consensus price target of $60.94, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than W. R. Grace & Co.

Summary

Chemours beats W. R. Grace & Co on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

