Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Head to Head Contrast

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $13.07 million 10.09 -$25.53 million ($0.90) -4.39 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1.77) -3.02

Aileron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -207.24% -71.68% -56.06% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -461.02% -58.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 99.37%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 261.37%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, ophthalmic preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

