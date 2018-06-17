Critical Survey: CIRCOR International (CIR) versus ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW)

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) and ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIRCOR International and ARC Group WorldWide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.23 $11.78 million $1.71 24.02 ARC Group WorldWide $99.07 million 0.55 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

CIRCOR International has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group WorldWide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CIRCOR International and ARC Group WorldWide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60 ARC Group WorldWide 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than ARC Group WorldWide.

Risk & Volatility

CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group WorldWide has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ARC Group WorldWide does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and ARC Group WorldWide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International -1.32% 6.05% 2.27% ARC Group WorldWide -25.99% -33.33% -11.25%

Summary

CIRCOR International beats ARC Group WorldWide on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ARC Group WorldWide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products. This segment serves industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer durables, electronic devices, firearms and defense, and medical and dental devices. The Stamping Group segment engages in precision metal stamping business that offers value-added secondary design and production processing. The 3DMT Group segment provides 3D printing, including metal 3D printing solutions; and additives. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

