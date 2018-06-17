Critical Survey: Hammerson (HMSNF) & Prologis (PLD)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS: HMSNF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $320.69 million 17.58 N/A N/A N/A Prologis $2.62 billion 13.02 $1.65 billion $2.81 22.76

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hammerson does not pay a dividend. Prologis pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Prologis 67.65% 9.86% 6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hammerson and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 0 4 1 0 2.20 Prologis 0 1 14 0 2.93

Prologis has a consensus price target of $68.73, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Prologis beats Hammerson on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture. Key investments include Bullring, Birmingham, Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

